CVRD receives award for PlaceSpeak project

The Cowichan Valley Regional District has been was awarded the Union of BC Municipalities’ Community Excellence Award – Best Practices in Organizational Development & Improvements, for their region-wide approach to citizen engagement.

Since January 2017, the CVRD and its member municipalities (City of Duncan, Town of Ladysmith, Town of Lake Cowichan and Municipality of North Cowichan) have used PlaceSpeak for engaging with residents in the region.

From dog bylaws to housing affordability, residents only have to sign up once to be notified of new consultations from the CVRD and their municipality on an ongoing basis.

PlaceSpeak’s unique geo-verification technology also empowers governments to consult exclusively with residents within their jurisdiction and spatially segments the feedback data collected, allowing for nuanced comparison of public opinion across different communities.

“The CVRD is proud of the partnership with our member municipalities and PlaceSpeak in providing Cowichan Valley residents with an innovative and convenient opportunity to engage with their local governments on important community initiatives and decisions,” said Brian Carruthers, the CVRD’s CAO.

“We are also proud to have received recognition of our efforts by the UBCM Community Excellence Award program.”