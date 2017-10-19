CVRD installs air-quality sensors in neighbourhoods

The Cowichan Valley Regional District has recently installed air sensors in a number of local communities. (File photo)

The Cowichan Valley Regional District and partners have installed air-quality sensors in some neighbourhoods across the region.

The sensors are intended to build awareness for air quality, provide information on the distribution of wood smoke within local communities and identify opportunities to improve the air.

For several years, the Cowichan Valley has at times exceeded the national fine-particulate matter standards based on measurements at the Duncan Cairnsmore and Deykin Avenue sites.

Air quality can be poor in the Valley during the fall and winter months because of fine particulate matter primarily from open burning and wood stove use.

In response to growing air-quality concerns, the CVRD and partnering organizations have supported initiatives such as developing Cowichan’s Regional Airshed Protection Strategy, forming the collaborative round table and exploring alternatives to older wood burning appliances and open burning.

“Air quality is a problem that involves many players and has broad impacts across vulnerable groups in the Cowichan,” said CVRD chairman Jon Lefebure.

“The neighbourhood sensor network will help the region develop a stronger awareness of the problems and work together to establish community change for an issue that has deep roots in our history and culture.”

For more information on the air quality problem, current conditions and how air quality can be improved, check out www.cvrd.bc.ca/air.