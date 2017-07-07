Crofton boil order lifted

Crofton residents can now go back to normal life as a boil water advisory that’s been in place for a week has finally been lifted.

As of 10 a.m. today, the Municipality of North Cowichan thanked Crofton residents for their patience, as crews rushed last week to patch a leak in the supply line that runs from the Cowichan River to the Crofton Mill, which supplies water to the community.

The leak meant the community had to temporarily pull water from Crofton Lake, making it necessary for residents to boil their water for use in things like cooking or tooth brushing. It also kicked Stage 3 watering restrictions into effect, as officials tried to keep Crofton’s alternate water source as topped up as possible, with the long, dry season still ahead.

Earlier this week officials said the leak had been fixed, and the community had switched back to the mill water supply, but because the system had to be flushed and the reservoirs refilled the boil order remained in effect until today.

Watering restrictions have also returned to Stage 1.