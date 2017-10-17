Cowichan Valley Regional District tables draft budget for 2018

Residents of Cobble Hill who live in a average single-family home will get a slight tax decrease of about $15 next year if the Cowichan Valley Regional District’s draft budget for 2018 is passed.

But all other residents of the CVRD would see tax increases ranging from $6 in electoral Area E, which includes Sahtlam and Glenora, to $62 in electoral Area I, which includes Youbou and Meade Creek.

For more details of the draft budget, see https://www.cvrd.bc.ca/DocumentCenter/Home/View/7255

Mark Kueber, the CVRD’s general manager of corporate services, said the differences in tax rates across the CVRD stems from the amount and types of services each region in the district has agreed to participate in and pay for.

For example, Cobble Hill residents would pay less in 2018 if the draft budget is passed because their expenses for community parks and grants-in-aid is significantly less than 2017.

But home owners in Youbou/Meade Creek and the other residents in electoral Area I are looking at a greater amount of increased costs next year related to recreation, planning and other expenses than other areas of the district.

Drafting budgets for the CVRD is a complex process as its budget is made up of 177 individual budgets.

These budgets include regional services paid by all district residents, electoral area services such as planning and service-specific budgets like water and utilities.

This is different from municipal budgets where the costs are shared equally across the municipality.

“At this point, the draft budget covers just the district’s core services, so there’s nothing new in this budget from last year,” Kueber said.

“We have a list of options of expense items that could be added to the budget, and those decisions will be made by the board of directors over the next few months.”

From now until the end of the year, individual committee and commission meetings in the CVRD, which are open to the public, will hear the budget debated.

Should any budget amendments be required after these meetings, a schedule will be published on the district’s website reflecting the amendments to date.

Kueber said the district is also planning a number of town hall budget meetings over the next few months, and the dates and times of the meetings will be announced.

It is anticipated that the final budget for 2018 will be adopted in early January.



