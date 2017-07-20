Cowichan Valley Canadian Federation of University Women award $5,000 in scholarships

The Cowichan Valley Canadian Federation of University Women recently awarded $5,000 in scholarships at its summer garden party. The five recipients were chosen from 62 applicants. A sixth scholarshp will be awarded in September by Vancouver Island University.

This year’s winners are Rose Aday from Lake Cowichan Secondary, Lianne Leno from Frances Kelsey, Amy Thomson from Chemainus Secondary and Madeleine Vallee Madison Pirie from Cowichan Secondary.

The Cowichan Valley University group was founded in 1983. There were only eleven members in the club at this time but membership has grown over the years. They meet monthly and hear guests speaking on various topics and they also are active fundraisers for scholarships for young women who wish to attend post secondary education.