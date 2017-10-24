Courageous man pulls child from submerged car

A Princeton man is being hailed a hero after he jumped into action to rescue a toddler

An area man jumped into a swollen creek with an axe and rescued a toddler from the back seat of a submerged car near Princeton Saturday afternoon.

“He saved that child’s life,” said RCMP Sergeant Barry Kennedy. “These are actions that are consistent with the actions of heroes who receive awards.”

The drama unfolded at about 3 p.m., 11 km north of Princeton on Highway 5A.

“A woman had been driving when she lost control of the vehicle and went into the river. The vehicle flipped and began filling with water.”

Upside down and unable to free her three-year-old son who was trapped in the backseat, she managed to get out of the vehicle.

“She frantically attempted to unlock the doors and could not get them unlocked, and then attempted to smash out the door windows and then attempted to smash the back window,” said Kennedy.

“The child remained upside down, underwater, in the vehicle when a passerby stopped and realized that the child was trapped underwater in the car. He grabbed an axe and jumped into the water, smashed the rear window out of the car and went inside the car to rescue the child.”

Witnesses estimated the child was in the water for three minutes, but was able to recover without artificial respiration when he was brought to shore.

He was expelling water from his lungs and vomiting water, said Kennedy.

“The doctors at the Princeton hospital stated that it was a critical time to rescue the child at this point, before serious damage could occur,” said Kennedy.

The boy was transferred from Princeton to Penticton General Hospital and has made a full recovery, he added.

As The Spotlight went to press Kennedy was unable to identify the mother and son, or the man who saved the child, although he said he believes they are all Princeton residents.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook

Previous story
A planned parking study in Duncan is in limbo
Next story
Rally held for B.C. youth aging out of foster care

Just Posted

A planned parking study in Duncan is in limbo

Motion defeated in a 3-3 tie

CFIB recalls Mann’s vegetable products

A major recall has been issued on various brands of vegetable products… Continue reading

VIDEO: Unique service at Cobble Hill cenotaph honours military who fell ‘at home’

The Malahat Legion shows respect for a 29-hour vigil by hosting a special service.

Column Drivesmart: I want my car simple again

Today’s high tech cars that have centre console mounted displays should be against the law.

Providence Farm unveils new labyrinth garden

Created with the help of a $20,000 grant from the Victoria Foundation

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Nanaimo teacher reprimanded for professional misconduct

Reprimand not the first for Matthew Norman Lettington

Courageous man pulls child from submerged car

A Princeton man is being hailed a hero after he jumped into action to rescue a toddler

Rally held for B.C. youth aging out of foster care

Nearly 100 people showed up to provide support to those who have aged out of provincial foster care in the province.

Iditarod dogs caught in doping scandal

Dogsledding has become the latest professional sport to be engulfed in a doping scandal,

Shuswap residents step up for family in Puerto Rico

Mara Landing caretakers grateful for fundraising effort for their kids

No ‘official complaint’ about Abbotsford lab: DFO

Popham under fire for salmon farm research claims

Long list of new principals and vice-principals in Cowichan

You’ve read that there are lots of new teachers in the Cowichan… Continue reading

Column: Artists, authors and opera — oh, and Elvis

This is where I get to remind the Valley’s opera fans about Mozart’s fabulous ‘The Magic Flute’

Most Read