Chase Woods Nature Reserve closed to the public

Duncan’s Chase Woods Nature Reserve is closed to the public until further notice in response to the extreme fire situation in the area.

The Nature Conservancy of Canada, which owns the property, is suspending public recreational access to all its lands in the province as a precautionary measure in order to minimize the chance of human-caused wildfires, and to contribute to public safety.

Under normal conditions, the land trust encourages and welcomes low-impact recreation use of their special sites across B.C.

But in the face of the current fire situation, the organization is taking the proactive step of prohibiting recreational access on its lands.

The NCC is asking the public to respect these closures and refrain from visiting its conservation areas until the situation improves and the sites are reopened.