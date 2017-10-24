CFIB recalls Mann’s vegetable products

Check your freezer for recalled vegetable products. (CFIB photo)

A major recall has been issued on various brands of vegetable products due to listeria contamination concerns.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued the recall on Oct. 20 and has updated it to add additional products.

“Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below,” said the recall.

The products have been sold nationally and fall under the brand names: Mann’s Power Blend, Mann’s Family Favourites, Mann’s, Mann’s Culinary Cuts, Mann’s Nourish Bowls, Mann’s Snackins Favourites, Compliments, and Western Family.

The list of products is varied and includes everything from shaved Brussels sprouts to stir-fry and caesar salad kits and the affected items have a best before date between Oct. 11 and Oct. 20.

A release from Gina Nucci, an owner and the marketing director at Mann’s Packing said it was a random sampling progran that found a single positive listeria result.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Mann Packing decided to recall certain vegetable products on October 19. All of the recalled products have now expired,” she said. “We understand these recalls are concerning for consumers, but I want you to know that this action was taken because your health and safety is our highest priority. As a mom, I work hard every day to ensure that our products are safe for our kids and our families, which is why we made the choice to take this very cautious approach and recall our products.”

The CFIB noted food contaminated with listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.

“Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk.”

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of the products thus far.

To see the full list of recalled products, click visit http://www.inspection.gc.ca

