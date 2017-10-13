Candles likely cause of fatal fire in Nanaimo

A small memorial began in a plant pot behind the home at 754 Nicol St. shortly after investigators left the scene of a fire that claimed the lives of three people Tuesday. Fire investigators have concluded that the fire was accidentally started by candles left unattended. (CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin)

Nanaimo Fire Rescue’s investigators have ruled the cause of a fatal fire on Nicol Street as accidental.

The fire department announced Friday it had completed its probe into the fire at 754 Nicol St. in which three people were found dead Tuesday.

“This tragic event resulted in loss of life to three people and our thoughts and prayers are with their families, friends and extended families at this time,” said Karen Fry, fire chief, in a press release.

The release went on to say the fire was most likely caused by unattended candles.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue will hold a press conference today (Oct. 13) at 3:30 p.m.; it will be streamed at www.facebook.com/nanaimobulletin.