Canada Day coming to Cowichan Lake

Where were you on Canada Day 2017?

Cowichan Lake loves a good party, and Canada’s 150th birthday, coming up this Saturday and carrying through the long weekend, is a great reason to break out the fun.

From Mesachie Lake to Honeymoon Bay, communities at the lake have a whole host of special events planned to make the day a memorable one.

You can find everything from cake to dancing, games, a picnic, crafts, music and more. There’s something for folks of every age and every taste.

Browse through and decide where you’re going to tell people you were when they ask in the years to come what you did on Canada’s 150th birthday.

Mesachie Lake

At Mesachie Lake’s Hall and Skydome Ball Field, you can celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary with Cowichan Lake Recreation on Friday, July 1. Festivities start at 6 p.m. and carry on to 8 p.m.

The fun is free of charge so come out and bring the whole family.

Look for music, dancing, games, arts and crafts, a concession, and birthday cake.

Honeymoon Bay

At Honeymoon Bay, Canada Day ceremonies will start promptly at 11 a.m. at the community hall, with the raising of the flag, singing of ‘O Canada’ and ‘God Save the Queen’, the Citizen of the Year Award, awarding of the Honeymoon Bay Society Student Bursary Award, and an address by Ian Morrison, Area F Director, an open mic for anyone wishing to speak on “What Canada Means to You”, and a prize draw.

Hotdogs, cake, coffee, tea and water will be served after ceremony.

Youbou

11 a.m.-3 p.m. on July 1 there is the Youbou Community of Peace Canada Day Picnic at the church, located at 10648 Youbou Rd.

Town of Lake Cowichan

Saturday, July 1 at the Trans Canada Trail Kiosk (South Shore/Wellington Road)

11 a.m. is opening remarks

‘O Canada’ by Mary Egan

Arts Council introduction

11:15 Cutting the Cake

11:30 Arts Walk with several artisans

6:30 p.m. Music at Saywell Park (Summer Nights series)