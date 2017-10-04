Business notes: McBarleys Brewing Co. has a new mobile juice factory

David Robinson, owner of McBarleys Brewing Co., poses with his new mobile juice factory. (Submitted photo)

Business at the Cowichan Valley’s McBarleys Brewing Co. has gotten even juicier.

Owners David and Victoria Robinson have recently added a mobile juice factory to the company’s premises, located at 5280 Polkey Rd.

McBarleys have been making cider from local fresh fruit since the Robinsons took over the business in 2009.

For the past eight years, customers have been bringing their fruit to McBarleys for wines, ciders and ports.

“We have been overwhelmed with the volume of fruit,” David said.

“The increase in awareness also meant we have been inundated with requests for juicing, a service we haven’t able to offer until now.”

David said The Juicer is custom-built with the latest technology, the highest quality stainless steel and the finest European craftsmanship.

He said In less than an hour, the juicer can process 1,700 pounds of apples into fresh, flavourful juice.

“Start picking your apples today as we’ll be juicing every Saturday and Sunday until mid-November,” David said.

For further information regarding services, pricing and events check out the website www.mcbarleys.com or call 250-748-8440.

Beekeepers pair up with Pizzeria Prima Strada

Pizzeria Prima Strada, Cowichan Valley’s newest wood-fired pizzeria, has teamed up with the Cowichan Beekeepers to launch a new partnership and fundraising campaign.

For the month of October, all Pizzeria Prima Strada locations will feature Cowichan honey on daily pizza specials and in a seasonal gelato.

A portion of the sales will be donated to the Cowichan Valley Beekeepers Club.

“We’re thrilled to be working with the Cowichan Beekeepers,” said Cristen DeCarolis, president of Pizzeria Prima Strada.

“We recently visited the hives of Mitchell Grant, vice-president of the Beekeepers Club, and are now even more in awe of bees. Using a truly local ingredient, with some hives less than 10 kilometres from Cobble Hill Pizzeria, is just fantastic.”

Fuel Good Day raises $18K for children’s health

The members and customers at Peninsula Co-op recently helped raise almost $18,000 for the Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island.

As part of the Fuel Good Day on Sept. 19, five cents from every litre of fuel purchased at all 16 Peninsula Co-op Gas Centres on that day is being donated to the Foundation.

“Peninsula Co-op is committed to serving the communities where we do business and giving back, not just on this day but throughout the year,” said Co-op spokeswoman Penny Sopel.

“Fuel Good Day is one of the many ways we fuel our communities, whether it’s by sharing profits with our members or supporting local organizations who are doing important work right here in our backyard.”



robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com

