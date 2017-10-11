Business notes: Father-son accounting team open firm in Duncan

Victor and Kevin Gamble run ENSO Accounting and Tax on Jubilee Street

A new accounting firm has opened on Duncan’s Jubilee Street.

ENSO Accounting and Tax is owned and operated by the father-son accounting team, Victor and Kevin Gamble, who bring a wealth of experience to the business.

Victor grew up in the Cowichan Valley and was a partner with Hill & Partners, an accounting firm in Duncan, for 22 years before he joined the JV Driver Construction Group in Alberta as a corporate accountant/controller for the next 10 years.

In 2016, Victor decided to return to the Valley and did contract work until he decided to open ENSO with his son Kevin.

Kevin, who was born in Duncan, has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and worked with a number of accounting firms in Alberta before moving back to the Valley in 2016 and beginning work with H Godefroy & Associates.

ENSO does a variety of accounting services, including personal income taxes, corporate accounts and trusts.

“We both have a lot of contacts here and business has been picking up since we opened in late August,” Victor said.

“But we can always use more clients.”

Put on your thinking cap for tack store naming contest

Coastal Community credit union is joining forces with the Cowichan Therapeutic Riding Association to run a social media contest to name the organization’s new mobile used tack store.

A trailer that was purchased with the $5,500 grant CTRA recently received from Coastal Community’s Building Healthier Communities Fund will be transformed into the mobile store.

The new store will dramatically expand CTRA’s economic potential to provide therapeutic riding and equine-based wellness services for people with special needs.

The contest to name the new trailer is open to everyone and runs until Oct. 13.

People can enter as many times as they can come up with a catchy new name.

Entry details can be found on the Facebook pages for CTRA and Coastal Community.

“We are extremely grateful to Coastal Community for their help in our initiative to raise money to keep our programs accessible to people with special needs,” said Jennifer Barnes van Elk, the CTRA’s development officer.

Triple O’s chain raises almost $96K for KidSport

The Triple O’s restaurant chain, which has a location in Duncan, celebrated its 20th anniversary by raising a record-breaking $95,718 for KidSport BC.

From Sept. 10-29, as part of its 20 Days of Giving campaign to celebrate its anniversary, the restaurant chain donated 20 cents from the sale of any item from their original menu to KidSport BC, its long-time charity partner.

As well, on KidSport Day on Sept. 29, Triple O’s donated a loonie from the sale of every combo to a local KidSport BC chapter.

Every $400 raised gives an underprivileged child the opportunity to play their sport of choice for a full year, and, to date, the initiative has raised $350,000 since the fundraiser’s inception, helping 875 kids build their confidence and skills through sports.

“I’m proud to say that we’re helping 240 kids play sports this year,” said Triple O’s spokesman Warren Erhart.

“Donations stay in the communities where funds are raised, which is why KidSport is truly a grassroots program that supports kids across the province.”