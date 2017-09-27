Business notes: Duncan’s Valley Yoga Centre has moved to a new location

Yoga instructors Kim McLean, front, and Erin Anderson, owners of Duncan’s Valley Yoga Centre, have moved the business to Berkey’s Corner. (Robert Barron/Citizen)

Duncan’s Valley Yoga Centre has moved to a new location.

The centre, which has operated from Islay Street in Duncan for nine years, officially reopened at its new residence in Berkey’s Corner on Sept. 14.

Co-owner Erin Anderson said the new location doesn’t have the restrictions of the more residential former site on Islay Street so more programs, guest speakers and classes can be offered.

The site also offers some retail space where T-shirts, caps and other products can be sold for the first time.

“Many of our old students have followed us from Islay Street and we’re getting new ones all the time,” Anderson said.

“We’re getting a wonderful response to our move so far.”

For more information, call 250-709-4633.

Duncan Karate School opening new learning centre

Canada’s Best Karate School, located in Duncan, is opening a new learning centre.

Located at 301 Brae Rd., the school has grown from its modest beginnings to a larger facility at the same location.

Sensei Jordan Giebel started the school with just three students in 2013 and the program has quickly outgrown its space.

Today there are more than 80 full time students and their families participating at the centre.

“It’s not the competition that counts, it’s the personal power that our program creates in kids that is the backbone of why we call ourselves Canada’s Best,” Giebel said.

“It’s the personal best of accomplishing a goal and being personally responsible for your actions that gets the results.”

For more information, call 250-597-2204, check out the website by clicking here or Facebook at Canada’s Best Karate Duncan.

Arbutus Ridge Golf Club wins Employer of the Year award

Cobble Hill’s Arbutus Ridge Golf Club has won the Employer of the Year award at the annual Tourism Vancouver Island Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony, held on Sept. 20.

Each year, Tourism Vancouver Island recognizes stakeholders who have demonstrated innovation and excellence in the tourism industry over the past year.

The Employer of the Year award recognizes a company that exemplifies best practices in all areas of operations and human resource management.

Arbutus Ridge Golf Club took the award for their proven track record of excellence in skills training and workforce development, community involvement and support of tourism education.

Employee testimonials support the positive culture and atmosphere of Arbutus Ridge.

Huyen Jewellery &Gift celebrating 25 years

Duncan’s Huyen Jewellery &Gift store is celebrating its 25th anniversary in Duncan, and 10 years at its location in Beverly Corners Mall.

Goldsmith Quang Kien began a home business in 1986 doing wholesale work and selling unique custom-made jewelry.

In 2007, Kien decided to open a bigger, brick and mortar business and opened Huyen Jewellery &Gift.

The store offers high quality products, from Canadian diamonds to custom-made jewelry and an extensive line of engagement rings.

Jewelry is alo repaired on the premises, as well as sizing, engraving, appraisals and more.

“It’s been a great 25 years serving the jewelry needs in the area, and we’re looking forward to many more,” Kien said.

“We will be having some sales to celebrate our anniversaries.”

