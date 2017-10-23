Premier John Horgan will be at the Vancouver Island Economic Summit. (Black Press file)

Bringing economic prosperity to Vancouver Island

Change is in the air at this year’s Summit.

How confident are you in your knowledge and understanding of the Vancouver Island economy? How do you set yourself apart, make strong business decisions, and create value in evolving markets?

This week, hundreds of business and community leaders will gather at the State Of The Island Economic Summit in Nanaimo to share ideas, ask questions, sign off on critical initiatives, and explore opportunities for the economic prosperity of Vancouver Island.

After 16 years of a Liberal-led government, Premier John Horgan leads an NDP/Green coalition bringing a different approach and a new agenda for B.C. What will this mean? Where are we headed? How will this work? Premier Horgan will address delegates gathered at the Summit Dinner Oct. 25.

Delegates will also hear from industry experts including leading public relations guru Daniel Tisch on curing the fake news epidemic. Seasoned earthquake risk management specialist Peter Yanev will also be a keynote presenter, reporting back from his recent investigation of the Mexico City quake. The Summit offers engaging breakout sessions, a captivating tradeshow, networking opportunities, and the highly anticipated presentation of the 2017 State Of The Island Economic Report by MNP Senior Economist Susan Mowbray.

Breakout sessions at the Summit are not your average panel presentations. With small audiences, delegates have the opportunity to participate in discussion with industry experts on areas of interest including Vancouver Island technology, Aboriginal business development, trade and transportation, film and T.V. and the increased demand for “Made on Vancouver Island” products.

“Expanding local economic diversity while helping well-established businesses thrive has a positive effect for all of us on Vancouver Island. Symbiotic relationships are created by the Summit every year which helps each individual group get stronger, I’m very proud to be a part of that happening,” says Bret Torok-Both, Vancouver Island Economic Alliance director.

Join over 500 Island leaders to spearhead economic development in the region! Register for this year’s State Of The Island Economic Summit on Oct. 25 and 26 at the Vancouver Island Conference Centre (101 Gordon St., Nanaimo). More information and to register: www.viea.ca

