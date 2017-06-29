Boil water advisory issued for Crofton as supply line leak found

Crofton residents must boil their water until further notice. (Citizen file)

A boil-water advisory is in effect for Crofton

The advisory was issued by the Municipality of North Cowichan at 3 p.m. on June 29 as a precautionary measure to residents on the Crofton water system due to a leak in the supply line.

The leak was detected in the line that brings water from the Cowichan River to the Crofton Mill.

The municipality obtains water for the community of Crofton from the Crofton Mill treatment facility.

The location of the leak has been detected and North Cowichan staff are working with the mill to repair the leak as quickly as possible.

While repairs are underway, the mill will not be using water from the community supply.

Mill operations will not impact the availability of drinking water to Crofton.

Staff are preparing to move Crofton to an alternate source of water (Crofton Lake), to ensure that the community has continual access to water while repairs are taking place.

North Cowichan staff are installing signs around Crofton to notify the community about the boil water advisory.

Crofton residents are advised to boil water for at least one minute before drinking, cooking, and brushing teeth.

This boil water advisory will be updated on Friday, June 30.

Stage 3 water restrictions are also now in effect for Crofton until further notice.

During Stage 3 water restrictions, sprinkling is not permitted.