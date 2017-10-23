Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh attends Pride Parade, June 2017. (Wikimedia Commons)

B.C. NDP convention set for Victoria

Premier, federal leader Jagmeet Singh to add energy

After 16 years in opposition, the B.C. NDP convention is shaping up to be a more energetic event next month.

The party’s 2017 convention will be held at the Victoria Conference Centre Nov. 3-5, with new federal leader Jagmeet Singh scheduled to speak. Singh made the jump from Ontario politics to the national leadership contest, which he won Oct. 1 with 54 per cent of party member votes on the first ballot.

Premier John Horgan will speak to the convention, which will also include debate on policy resolutions and training workshops. Party members will also elect a new provincial executive.

Previous story
B.C. school trustee calls LGBTQ school program ‘weapon of propaganda’

Just Posted

Column Drivesmart: I want my car simple again

Today’s high tech cars that have centre console mounted displays should be against the law.

Providence Farm unveils new labyrinth garden

Created with the help of a $20,000 grant from the Victoria Foundation

Column David Suzuki: Oil spills pose unacceptable threats to marine life

Threat to marine mammals in B.C. waters from a seven-fold increase in tanker traffic is considerable

Column: Let’s hope we see the end of the professional reliance model

Robert’s column

Column T.W. Paterson: This unpublished memoir is a gem

“I looked round and suddenly realised I had not the slightest idea where I was”

VIDEO: Sears liquidation sales continue across B.C.

Sales are expected to continue into the New Year

B.C. NDP convention set for Victoria

Premier, federal leader Jagmeet Singh to add energy

Silver Creek farm search expands north

RCMP were seen collecting evidence three kilometres north of the farm where human remains were found

VIDEO: Motorcycle catches fire in Nanaimo traffic

Motorcyclist takes fast action to get burning bike off the road along the old Island Highway

Bringing economic prosperity to Vancouver Island

Change is in the air at this year’s Summit.

B.C. school trustee calls LGBTQ school program ‘weapon of propaganda’

Chilliwack’s Barry Neufeld published the comments on his Facebook page

B.C. couple hope boat drone becomes first to cross Atlantic

Colin and Julie Angus of Victoria to have drone collect environmental data en route

Ferries re-routed due to fluid spill at Nanaimo’s Duke Point

At least one sailing from Tsawwassen to Duke Point was redirected to Departure Bay

B.C. casino accused of illegal activity follows rules: operator

B.C. had launched review after concerns about money laundering at River Rock casino in Richmond

Most Read