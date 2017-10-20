Another multi-unit housing development proposed for North Cowichan

Numerous housing developments now on the table in municipality

North Cowichan’s council has given the first two readings to a 19-unit townhouse development at 3248 Sherman Rd. at Wednesday’s council meeting.

The development, being proposed by Alan Lowe Architect Inc., is the latest in a series of multi-unit housing project proposals that have come before the municipality’s council in recent months.

The proposed project still has to go through the mandatory public hearing process before council decides whether it wants to give it final approval.

A staff report indicates that staff are supportive of the proposal, stating that it is consistent with the official community plan.

“The OCP encourages sensitive integration of increased density in growth centres through the use of multi-unit housing,” the report states.

“The development proposal is of similar height and density to surrounding townhouse developments, and sufficient servicing capacity to accommodate the development is available.”

After receiving a unanimous vote from council for the first and second reading for the project, Coun. Kate Marsh said she is pleased with the number of multi-unit projects that have come before the municipality recently.

Like many communities in B.C., North Cowichan is facing issues with the lack of housing options currently available.

“I’m very encouraged with all the applications to increase density in the municipality,” Marsh said.

Two other large multi-unit housing developments are also currently being considered in North Cowichan.

Council gave the first two readings on Sept. 20 to a 195-unit complex that is being proposed for Green Road, located just south of Cowichan Commons.

The mixed-use development on the 5.2-hectare site is being proposed by Green Road Development Company.

If approved, the site would see the construction of 15 units of two-storey townhouses, nine units of single-storey townhouses, and 45 units within a four-storey condo building.

As well, the proposal includes 126 units in a five-storey building with a social centre, shared kitchen and professional offices on the main floor.

The proposed project comes on the heels of council giving third reading at its meeting on Sept. 6 to a proposal for a four-storey, 112-unit apartment building at 6472 Paddle Rd., located just north of Cowichan Commons.

Work is also proceeding on two affordable-housing projects in the municipality that are being constructed by the Community Land Trust Foundation of BC.

Approximately 64 affordable housing units in a number of three and four-storey buildings are planned for Sherman Road, with 12 of the units to be designated as supportive transitional housing for the Cowichan Women Against Violence Society.

The second project, planned for Chemainus, includes the construction of a mixed-use building with commercial units and community space on the first floor, and approximately 18 units of affordable housing for seniors in its upper floors.

