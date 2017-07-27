Accident stalls traffic on the TCH

A three-vehicle accident at the intersection of the Trans Canada Highway and Mays Road Thursday morning blocked traffic in both directions. (File photo)

A three-vehicle accident at the intersection of Mays Road and the Trans Canada Highway Thursday morning blocked traffic travelling in both the south- and north-bound lanes during rush-hour traffic.

All three vehicles involved in the carsh, a commercial truck, a pick-up truck and a car, were travelling south at the time.

Cpl. Krista Hobday, from the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment, said the vehicles were stopped at the red light at the intersection at about 8:30 a.m. and when the light turned green, the vehicle in front didn’t move.

She said that began a series of rear-end collisions that saw the lead vehicle pushed into the northbound lane.

“The injuries were extremely minor and it didn’t take long to clear the highway and get traffic moving again,” Hobday said.

Hobday said the accident is still under investigation by the RCMP.

A collision on March 14 between two vehicles at the same intersection claimed the life of a 56-year-old Duncan man.