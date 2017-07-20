Courtenay man wins a half-million on the Extra

Barry Manning of Courtenay will use his $500,000 to travel

We can’t tell you if Barry Manning of Courtenay is a millionaire.

We can tell you he is at least halfway there.

Manning is $500,000 richer after winning the Extra on the June 21, 2017 Lotto 6/49 and BC/49 draws.

According to a media release from the B.C. Lottery corporation, Manning routinely goes to the store to pick up his weekly household items, along with his $20 Mega Pack that includes a Lotto 6/49 and BC/49 ticket plus the Extra. However, his last visit was anything but routine.

“I couldn’t believe that I won $500,000. I had to check it three times!” said Manning in the release.

Manning has plans to share his winnings with his family and hopes to do some traveling with his wife.

“I always dream about winning big,” exclaimed Manning. “Travel has always been on my list and I can do more of that now!”

The winning ticket was purchased at Walmart on Cliff Avenue in Courtenay.

For more on the programs funded by lottery ticket purchases, click here.