VIDEO: Who will be Cowichan Lake Idol?

It’s open to all Cowichan Lake residents, who are 18 and under.

Kirah Masayou belts out ‘How Far I’ll Go’ from ‘Moana’ during the opening round of Cowichan Lake Idol competition at Saywell Park on Canada Day. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Cowichan Lake Idol is back.

The first rounds of auditions were held Saturday, July 1 at Park Place gazebo at Saywell Park.

In the first round, Kirah Masayou showed, with her performance of ‘How Far I’ll Go’ that she is one singer to watch in future rounds.

The second round of auditions and eliminations are scheduled for Saturday, July 15 at Honeymoon Bay Days outside the Honeymoon Bay Community Hall, from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The third round of eliminations are being held on Saturday, July 29 at Arbutus Park in Youbou from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The big finale is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 5 from noon to 4 p.m. at Saywell Park in Lake Cowichan.

Find a registration form on the Cowichan Lake Chamber’s Facebook page.

Drop off your completed form at the Visitor Centre at Saywell Park or email it in at at lcchamber@shaw.ca