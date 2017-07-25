VIDEO: Taysha McCuaig takes first prize in Duncan Has Talent July 21

Five gutsy singers showcase their best cover and show tunes in Duncan Has Talent on July 21

Sabrina Spenceley’s bluesy style takes her all the way to second place in Duncan Has Talent. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

There was an atmosphere of excited anticipation Friday night at Charles Hoey Park as the five finalists in Duncan Has Talent’s show and cover tunes division took the MNP stage.

After each presenting two songs for the crowd and the mentors/judges, Laura Cardriver and Robyn Fortunat, everyone had to wait quite a while as it was obvious that making the final choice was really difficult.

However, finally, Taysha McCuaig emerged at the winner of the contest, and of $500, donated by the Duncan Lions and the group’s Sassy Lion thriftstore.

Second place, and $250 went to Sabrina Spenceley, and third place went to Lyndon Van Der Mark.

The other finalists were Rachel Woodruff and Kali Fraser, and their supporters will be watching their future progress with interest.

On Aug. 7, there will be one more chance to see Duncan Has Talent contestants in all fields, so come out and see the show, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lyndon Van Der Mark showed so much improvement during the three days, the judges said they had to move him up to third place. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Rachel Woodruff sings one number accompanied onstage and one alone in Duncan Has Talent. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)