VIDEO: Folkfest’s 33rd festival draws big crowd in 2017

Threatening skies Saturday didn’t keep anyone away and the entertainment was worth the effort.

Coastline is a group of young fiddlers who proved they know how to entertain, when they appeared on the Spirit Stage Saturday. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Music fans flocked to the 33rd annual Islands Folk Festival from July 21-23 at Providence Farm.

Volunteer drivers of the shuttle buses reported Saturday that there were more people at the big festival than last year, despite grey skies that threatened rain.

However, no one in the Cowichan Valley has ever missed going to a wonderful, music-packed event just because of a few showers. People simply packed jackets and umbrellas and settled in for the duration.

The entertainment ranged all the way from lively folk groups like Coastline and Knacker’s Yard that got feet stomping and hands clapping outdoors to the quieter presentations in the atmospheric Providence Farm Chapel.

Whatever it was, it was what the doctor ordered for the people who attended the festival.

Many reported it was the best festival to date, and quickly bought tickets for next year.

Settled in for an afternoon music at Providence Farm, these Islands Folk Fest fans know a great event when they see one. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

A young dancer gets up to groove to the tunes of Sky Parallel at the Tzouhalem Stage on Saturday at the 33rd annual Islands Folk Fest. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)