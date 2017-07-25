VIDEO: Folkfest’s 33rd festival draws big crowd in 2017

Music fans flocked to the 33rd annual Islands Folk Festival from July 21-23 at Providence Farm.
Volunteer drivers of the shuttle buses reported Saturday that there were more people at the big festival than last year, despite grey skies that threatened rain.
However, no one in the Cowichan Valley has ever missed going to a wonderful, music-packed event just because of a few showers. People simply packed jackets and umbrellas and settled in for the duration.
The entertainment ranged all the way from lively folk groups like Coastline and Knacker’s Yard that got feet stomping and hands clapping outdoors to the quieter presentations in the atmospheric Providence Farm Chapel.
Whatever it was, it was what the doctor ordered for the people who attended the festival.
Many reported it was the best festival to date, and quickly bought tickets for next year.