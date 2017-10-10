VIDEO: Elvis in concert: two great performers offer an evening of The King

England’s Chris Connor is a superlative Elvis. The Valley audience loved him when he performed in Duncan. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Are you ready for a night with Elvis?

Paquette Productions and the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre have one for you, delivered in a jeweled jumpsuit and all.

Direct from the United Kingdom, Chris Connor, from the “World Famous Elvis Show,” within a few short years, has skyrocketed himself to becoming one of the most popular and sought after Elvis tribute artists in the world.

He was recently named as one of the world’s best tribute acts by the Telegraph UK newspaper.

His look of Elvis and his voice amazed his audience the last time he appeared in Duncan.

In addition, Canadian Elvis tribute artist, Pete Paquette, who has performed across Canada with his hit show Elvis: The Moments, will set the stage with energy, recreating a performance of two of the King’s most career defining moments, from his early rock and roll years to his explosive 1968 Comeback Special wearing that famous black leather clothing.

Showtime is 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12. Tickets are $49 for adults and $45 for seniors. Get them at cowichanpac.ca or call the Cowichan Ticket Centre at 250-748-7529.