‘This is That’ moves to March at Cowichan Theatre

‘This is That’ has moved its live presentation at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre to March, 2018. (submitted)

If you’re annoyed that you missed CBC’s This is That when it came to Duncan, you’ve been reprieved.

The production, scheduled for Oct. 11 has now been shifted to Friday, March 2, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre.

So, you still have lots of time to get those tickets for This is That and an evening of non-stop laughter.

The presentation offers an intimate look behind the studio door of CBC’s award-winning satirical radio show as hosts Peter Oldring and Pat Kelly bring their popular Best Of live show to the stage.

With a healthy mix of character interviews and mockumentary stories, this live send up of public radio doesn’t just talk about the issues, it makes it up.

So, watch for more notice about the show in the new year.