Sundays special in Duncan in July

Sundays are special at Charles Hoey Memorial Park during The 39 Days of July.

Intercultural Day performers sometimes ask the audience to join them and dance on the grass in front of the stage. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen file)

Children’s Day kicks it all off on Sunday, July 9.

From 11 a.m.-3 p.m., families will find activities appealing to the eight-and-under crowd, including games, face painting, a mini-train ride, two bouncy castles, the popular swing ride and horse rides, and a roaming balloon magician.

On the MNP Stage, there’s also kid-centered entertainment.

At 11 a.m., it’s the Stilted Balloon Man, at noon, there’s Beverley and Ray, at 1 p.m. Norman Foote is in concert, and at 2 p.m.. the Children’s Day stage show will wind up with The Wizard and The Enchantress.

The following Sunday, on July 16, it’s time for Intercultural Day at the park from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. with cultural dance performances scheduled by the Cowichan Intercultural Society.

On Sunday, July 23, enjoy lively and uplilfting music at Gospel Music Day on the MNP stage from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

The day starts off with the Church of Nazarene offering a musical church service; and continues into various styles of gospel music.

Elders are front and centre on Sunday, July 30. From 11 a.m.-3 p.m. the stage will be filled with performers that will appeal to elders.

And, finally, the festival’s big Sundays wind up on Aug. 6 with Country Music Appreciation Day.

From 11 a.m. right through to 8 p.m., you’ll hear various styles of country music, all planned to please.