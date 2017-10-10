Plenty to see on stage in Cowichan, plus The Adventure of Lexi the Mighty Hunter

Fall’s here, there’s A&E everywhere you look in the Valley; plus the tale of my after-dark raid.

This is just one of the unique works by Roxanne Martin. See her show at the OU Gallery until Nov. 12. (Submitted)

There’s lots of action on the arts and entertainment scene now that autumn has arrived. Here are a few for you:

The Cowichan Folk Guild is holding its monthly Coffeehouse on Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Duncan United Church.

Doors open at 7 p.m., followed by an open stage at 7:30 p.m.

After that, music fans can enjoy the featured artists, which this time are The Blue Hearts, a new duo formed in 2016, comprised of Big Hank Lionhart and Mark “Westcoast” Comerford.

These members of the Victoria Music Hall of Fame have also been members of Uncle Wiggly’s Hot Shoes Blues Band for more than 39 years.

Admission is $10, or $5 for Cowichan Folk Guild members.

•••

The OU Gallery at 3019 Agira Rd. in Duncan is offering a new exhibit, starting on Oct. 14, of stunning realist graphite drawings, watercolours, and sculpture by Roxanne Martin. Check out the show, entitled MIZU: Sculptures and paintings until Nov. 12.

•••

Comox Valley crooner Ralph Barrat returns to the Osborne Bay Pub stage on Sunday, Oct. 15 to reprise his popular Frank Sinatra tribute. With a style reminiscent of Sinatra, Mel Tormé and Michael Bublé, you’ll go back to the Golden Age of Jazz with such songs as ‘Fly Me to the Moon’, ‘New York, New York’ and ‘Mack the Knife’.

Pianist Tom Vickery leads the band’s in-the-pocket trio, with bassist Joey Smith and drummer Ron Joiner.

The music begins at 2 p.m. at the pub at 1534 Joan Ave. in Crofton. Admission is $15 at the door.

•••

And finally, the Adventure of Lexi the Mighty Hunter.

Last week, I found unmistakable evidence that a mouse (or two) had taken up residence in my car.

Not thrilled, I still got in and drove it all over the Valley as I chased down lots of cool stuff for these pages. But I couldn’t escape the dread that a creature might pop out at any moment and nip me on the ankle while I was driving.

So, Saturday night, when I got home, I loaded up a mousetrap with peanut butter and placed it temptingly in the car. I figured the little critter must be starving.

Not long after, I discovered that the mousetrap was gone. I couldn’t see it anywhere.

Whazzup???

After fortifying myself with some hot tea, I sneaked out and in a daring after-dark raid, I lifted everything I could out of the car. Still no luck. Then finally, I moved the seat and saw a mouse caught in the trap. I moved more stuff to get it out and then it was gone again, trap and all.

Yikes, it was still alive. I looked everywhere and finally found it crouched up, still hauling its trap, by the accelerator pedal.

I was able to grasp the trap and carefully lifted it out, carried it to an open field and released the little gal to hopefully find a new home.

Then, panting a little, I made my way back inside, triumphantly bearing my laurels as a mighty hunter of wild game.

Spider season is upon us, so there may be a sequel soon.