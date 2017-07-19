Double the fun with Shawnigan Players two-show Shakespeare extravaganza

There’s even more on the highly anticipated Shawnigan Players summer schedule: Shakespeare times two.

The Cowichan Valley Shakespeare Festival is the new name for the Shawnigan Players’ summer offering.

For for the first time ever the actors are preparing two Shakespeare classics, A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Macbeth, for presentation starting in early August.

Alex Gallacher will direct both plays. He’s had plenty of experience with these outdoor productions and knows well how to prepare the actors for the ups and downs of performing in an orchard.

Starting Aug. 2, the Gem O’ the Isle on Koksilah Road, (near St. Andrew’s Church) will become the hub of all things theatrical in the Valley.

This is the sixth year in a row that the Shawnigan Players are presenting a full length play with a large cast in colourful costumes in the fairy-tale-like surrounding of a small orchard, under the starry sky.

And this year, you get to choose from two offerings.

Whether you have seen a show at the Gem O’ the Isle before or not, prepare to be enchanted by the bright magic of A Midsummer Night’s Dream or be thrilled by the murderous plotting of the Macbeths.

You can see Macbeth on Aug. 2, 3, 5, 6, 9, 11, and 12 starting at 7:30 p.m. nightly with a matinée on Sunday, Aug. 13 starting at 2 p.m.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream is being presented Aug. 4, 8, and 10 starting at 7:30 p.m. each night, with a matinée on Sunday, Aug. 6 at 2 p.m.

You can also enjoy a free preview of Macbeth on Saturday evening, July 29, as part of The 39 Days of July in downtown Duncan. The Players are set to take that stage at 6 p.m. and again at 7 p.m.