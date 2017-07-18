CONTEST: Head to our Facebook page and win Islands Folk Festival tickets

Want to see Locarno, Lion Bear Fox, Incendio, Knacker’s Yard, The Ecclestons and more?

Head over to the Citizen’s Facebook page, like us, and share our post, leaving your name below our post, to win a pair of tickets to the Islands Folk Festival this weekend, July 21-23 at Providence Farm just outside Duncan.

We’ll be picking one lucky winner at random from those who have liked our page to take home the pair of tickets.

Check back on our Facebook page Friday morning for an announcemet of the name of the winner. You must be in a position to come to our office to pick up your tickets before 4 p.m. Friday afternoon. Good luck!