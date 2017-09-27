Commodores Big Band coming to Crofton

The Commodores plays a hugely varied repertoire of music suitable for dances and stage shows.

The Commodores Big Band is coming to the Osborne Bay Pub. (submitted)

The Commodores Big Band, a favourite of Victoria ballroom dancers, gets to show off its stage band chops on its annual visit to Pat’s House of Jazz in Crofton on Sunday, Oct. 1.

Perhaps Victoria’s most versatile big band, the Commodores plays a hugely varied repertoire of music suitable for dances and stage shows.

The 18-piece band, led by Mark Fraser, has been performing since 1975 when it was called the Coppertones.

The band, led by Mark Fraser for more than a decade, is well known to ballroom dancers at Butchart Gardens, The Empress hotel, Leonardo Da Vinci Centre, Langford Legion and Edelweiss Club.

The band’s vocalist, Kim Greenwood, a successful crossover artist equally at home in a big band or a classical ensemble, is on the voice faculty at the Canadian College of Performing Arts.

The performance is part of the Pat’s House of Jazz series, which runs from 2 to 5 p.m. each Sunday at the Osborne Bay Pub in the Crofton Hotel.

The pub is at 1534 Joan Ave. , a stone’s throw from the Saltspring Island ferry terminal.

Admission is $15. For information, call 250-324-2245.