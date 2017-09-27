Commodores Big Band coming to Crofton

The Commodores Big Band, a favourite of Victoria ballroom dancers, gets to show off its stage band chops on its annual visit to Pat’s House of Jazz in Crofton on Sunday, Oct. 1.
The 18-piece band, led by Mark Fraser, has been performing since 1975 when it was called the Coppertones.
The performance is part of the Pat’s House of Jazz series, which runs from 2 to 5 p.m. each Sunday at the Osborne Bay Pub in the Crofton Hotel.
The pub is at 1534 Joan Ave.
Admission is $15. For information, call 250-324-2245.