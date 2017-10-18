Column: From films to music to ‘God Is a Scottish Drag Queen’

Other areas of Vancouver Island don’t have the breadth of entertainment we enjoy here in Cowichan

’The Living Salish Sea’ film offers a jumping off point for discussion about this precious resource. (Submited)

Other areas of Vancouver Island simply don’t have the breadth and width of entertainment we enjoy here in Cowichan, so I hear from visitors constantly.

So, get on out and enjoy some of this wonderfully mixed bag.

On Thursday, Oct. 19, the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre is presenting God Is a Scottish Drag Queen, a hilarious stand-up comedy show that has been burning up fringe circuits around the country.

The show, which starts at 7:30 p.m., skewers everyone from Justin Bieber to the Pope. This show contains Parts 1 and 2 of the acclaimed four-part series. Note: the evening contains material and language that may not be suitable for children.

Tickets are $28 each. Get them at http://cowichanpac.ca/event/god-scottish-drag-queen-1 or call the Cowichan Ticket Centre at 250-748-7529.

•••

Adam Bay, a Valley raised musician currently residing in Victoria, is performing music from his album, Pacific Blood, at the Duncan Showroom on Nov. 5.

“The album is a collection of instrumentals written for various parts of the island and the lifestyle and wildlife it supports,” he explained. “Live, I perform as a one-man-band playing slide guitar, didgeridoo, foot drum stomp box, and digital effects all at once.”

Check out his video for the title track, funded by Telus, which was released earlier this past summer. It included filming the island from coastline to the Island’s highest point by helicopter.

Find it at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B1tfhfU9kV4.

Check out https://www.showroomproductions.ca/buy-tickets for ticket information.

•••

Shady Grove Folk Arts Society is holding a traditional square dance on Friday, Nov. 3 at The Hub at Cowichan Station.

Admission is only $5 and you can dance from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Why not go and try it out? The folks are friendly, and you might find that you love it.

•••

The 18th imagineNATIVE Film and Media Arts Festival, held in Toronto, from Oct. 18 – 22, will include more than 100 feature films, documentaries, shorts, and music videos created by indigenous filmmakers. This year 72 per cent of the films presented at imagineNATIVE are made by indigenous female directors.

One of those films is Lelum’, directed by Asia Youngman of Vancouver, and includes some scenes shot in Duncan, among other places around the province .

Lelum’ (the Hul’qumi’num word for ‘home’) is a short documentary that was inspired by the land. The film takes its audience on a journey across different landscapes of British Columbia through an Indigenous lens. Lelum’ will have its world premiere at imagineNATIVE on Sunday, Oct. 22 as part of “The Land Within” short film program.

•••

Susan Down tells us that CVAC is presenting The Art of Film Animation on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. at the Mesachie Room at the Island Savings Centre.

In what is sure to be a fascinating talk, Eric Burnett, lead animator and chief crayon officer for Bron Studio’s animation studios in Duncan, will talk about his craft, inspiration and touch on career options in animation. He started in 2005 as a 2D television animator in Ottawa before migrating to 3D film, so he knows his stuff.

Admission is $2 for CVAC members and students or $5 for non-members. Reserve your seat at cvartscouncil@shaw.ca or call 250-746-1633.

•••

Two interesting documentaries are being shown at the Duncan United Church this month.

First up, This Living Salish Sea will be presented Thursday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m.

This show features fascinating underwater cinematography shot over four and a half years to highlight the beauty of this inland ocean, while at the same time, local communities and First Nations engage in civil disobedience and resistance to pipelines and shipping.

Producer/director Sarama will be in attendance to answer questions. Admission is by donation. The event is presented by DUC Social Justice with proceeds to Raven trust in support of First Nations.

The second film, Less is More, is about limiting radiation for children and future generations.

It will be shown Wednesday, Oct. 25, from 7 to 9 p.m. Suggested entry is $10, with proceeds going to support future presentations by the group, Cowichan Citizens for Safe Technology.

•••

And, for those breathlessly waiting for the latest update on my adventures with wild game: Yes, there was another mouse in the vehicle last week, and yes, it was caught, in another daring after-dark encounter by the intrepid Lexi the Mighty Hunter.



lexi.bainas@cowichanvalleycitizen.com

