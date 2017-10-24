Elvis loved to sing gospel and tribute artist Steve Elliott will be singing his sacred and inspirational songs on Remembrance Day. (Submitted)

Column: Artists, authors and opera — oh, and Elvis

This is where I get to remind the Valley’s opera fans about Mozart’s fabulous ‘The Magic Flute’

This is where I get to remind the Valley’s 73 opera fans that Mozart’s fabulous Die Zauberflöte (The Magic Flute) is live in HD from the Metropolitan Opera stage on the big screen at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre Saturday, Oct. 28 starting at 9:55 a.m.

And to urge you layabouts to join them.

One of my favourite activities when in my teens was singing along with the Queen of the Night in her two death-defying arias from Die Zauberflöte. I could do it, too. Back then, my vocal feet didn’t touch the ground. This cow could jump over the moon. That was long, long before my gospel shouting days.

Seriously, Mozart penned lots of excellent tunes for Magic Flute. It’s not dreary stuff and it’s not a showpiece for a single star, either. Everyone gets a chance to sing something great. There’s humour, pathos, drama, some hints of the world of the Masonic Order and plenty of over-the-top opera action. So set that alarm clock and get over there. Tickets are $28 for adults, $26 for seniors.

•••

Times Colonist columnist Jack Knox will be reading from his new book, Opportunity Knox: Twenty years of award-losing humour writing on Saturday, Oct. 28 at the Duncan branch of the Vancouver Island Public Library, starting at 2 p.m.

His 2016 book, Hard Knox, is a B.C. bestseller and was a finalist for the Stephen Leacock Medal for Humour.

•••

Another bit of news dropped over the back fence is that the Visions Artists winter show and sale is almost upon us. It’s taking place on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 4 and 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Cobble Hill Hall.

According to my source Terry Harrison, paintings, collage, photography, stained glass, jewelry, and painted glass will be available. And you can meet the artists and enjoy art, music, and food all in one place.

•••

I have also seen that Pat Selman, who has been at the helm of many efforts to keep jazz alive in the Cowichan Valley, is stepping down from Jazz at Crofton.

In a Facebook note last week, she said, “My last day at the Osborne Bay Pub and Pat’s House of Jazz will be Nov. 12. Will miss all of you so much! Carry on with Preston Davies, Chemainus Valley Cultural Arts Society, and Tony Van De Mortel with great jazz at the Osborne Bay Pub at the Crofton Hotel. Ron Joiner, Gloria Collins, George Gaudette, Jeff Smiley, thank you for your dedication. I love you all.”

And a heartfelt thanks to you, Pat, for always being there when needed.

•••

And, finally, a very special show for Elvis fans.

Tribute artist Steve Elliott is back for another year, singing the sacred and inspirational songs of Elvis Presley in a Remembrance Day concert on Saturday, Nov. 11 at the Christian Reformed Church at 930 Trunk Rd. in Duncan. Like many singers raised in the South in his era, Elvis loved inspirational songs and some of his best-loved performances include them.

Advance tickets are $20 each or $25 at the door. You can use Pay Pal to order from http://www.littletowngospelsingers.net/product/littletown-gospel-concert-advance-tickets/

Doors open at 7 and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Call 1-604-722-6657 or 1-778-237-0390 for more info.


lexi.bainas@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Justin Timberlake invited back to Super Bowl halftime show

Just Posted

CFIB recalls Mann’s vegetable products

A major recall has been issued on various brands of vegetable products… Continue reading

VIDEO: Unique service at Cobble Hill cenotaph honours military who fell ‘at home’

The Malahat Legion shows respect for a 29-hour vigil by hosting a special service.

Column Drivesmart: I want my car simple again

Today’s high tech cars that have centre console mounted displays should be against the law.

Providence Farm unveils new labyrinth garden

Created with the help of a $20,000 grant from the Victoria Foundation

Column David Suzuki: Oil spills pose unacceptable threats to marine life

Threat to marine mammals in B.C. waters from a seven-fold increase in tanker traffic is considerable

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

B.C. Paramedics to get their own union

Minister Adrian Dix wants to deal with opioids, community care

City lauds 11-year-old friends as heroes for rescue efforts in Crescent Beach

Trio celebrated at Surrey City Hall

NHL needs to take action on hits to the head: former NHL goalie

Ken Dryden says its up to commissioner Gary Bettman to help reduce brain injuries

Educators speak out against B.C. school trustee’s anti-LGBTQ post

Trustees, BCSTA distance themselves from Chilliwack school trustee’s opinions

ICBC says 25 per cent more traffic crashes happen on Halloween

It works out to 330 people injured in 920 crashes across the province.

Vernon man heading to trial for murder

William Victor Schneider charged in connection with death of woman in Vancouver

Habitat loss greatest threat to B.C. grizzly bears

B.C. NDP government focused on grizzly trophy hunt

The hard truth about Tim Hortons

Canadians rank McDonalds as their favourite coffee.

Most Read