Classic novel comes to Chemainus stage for kids

Go through the wardrobe and into a land where imagination and magic conquer all.

‘The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe’ is coming to the Chemainus Theatre. (submitted)

Go through the wardrobe and into a land where imagination and magic conquer all.

You remember the story: four curious children travel unexpectedly from the English countryside to Narnia, a land where peculiar talking animals, an evil white witch, a brave lion, and many other creatures combine in an iconic story.

Part of the Chemainus Theatre Festival’s 25th anniversary season, the play The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe, for young and old alike, tells the ever-fresh story of good overcoming evil.

But this is not just a short children’s tale: it’s an epic adventure.

Lucy leads the way, and finds it hard going to convince her siblings at first that she’s not been making it all up.

However, the others eventually find themselves passing through old coats into a snowy winter scene and realize she was right all along. Narnia does exist.

They find out that their help is needed, and meet the amazing Aslan the Lion, but young Edmund isn’t sure of the best road to follow and makes his own choice, with disastrous consequences.

The show runs from July 15 to Aug. 13.