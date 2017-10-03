Artist Catherine Fraser offers show, workshop at Portals Gallery

Are you curious about the the creative process and actually making art? This is for you.

Artist/facilitator Catherine Fraser shows her work and offers an introduction to touch drawing and creative expression. (Submitted)

Noted Valley artist Catherine Fraser is showing her multi-media work in a presentation at Portals Gallery at the Island Savings Centre from Oct. 12-26.

It all opens officially with a reception and talk by Fraser on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 2 to 4 p.m.

She is also holding a special workshop, Introduction to Touch Drawing, and offering a talk about personal imagery in ‘Going from Knowing to Unknowing’ and ‘Birthing Creativity’ on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 3:30 p.m.

‘Going from Knowing to Unknowing’ explores creativity and the art process using Rembrandt as an artistic example, showing images of others, as well as personal imagery of how Fraser herself experiences creativity in her practices as an artist, art therapist, and nurse.

‘Birthing Creativity’ shares images by artists from Canada, the United States, and Europe.

In this workshop, Fraser will teach the use of ‘soul cards’, colouring books, and touch drawing as developed by Deborah Koff-Chapin. See more about this at www.touchdrawing.com

Participants in the workshop will also have the opportunity to do hands-on work using a drawing board and water-mixable oils. There is a fee of $25 for the touch drawing workshop to cover the cost of materials.

Registrations must be in by Oct. 14, so contact Fraser by email at catherinefraser@icloud.com or by leaving a phone message at 250-748-2067.



lexi.bainas@cowichanvalleycitizen.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter