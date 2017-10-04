Alora Killam nominated for Joey award for ‘Annie’

Young Valley actress, Alora Killam, has been nominated for a Joey award for her work in Adage Studio’s production of ‘Annie’. (Submitted)

Alora Killam has been nominated for a Joey award for her performance as Grace Hannigan in the musical Annie.

What caught the committee’s eye was her work as a last-minute stand-in for Adagé Studio’s production at the Cowichan Theatre. The young actress who had been rehearsing in the role was unable to perform in the show following unforeseen circumstances.

We got the news of the award nomination from Alora’s mom, Irwin Killam, who said she was proud of what her daughter was able to accomplish in the musical.

“Alora was given two days to memorize lines, learn choreography, and singing, and then the third night was dress rehearsal. She literally learned the role in two days and now she’s been nominated as Best Actress in a Live Theatre Production,” Killam said.

The Joeys, awarded specially to young Canadian actors in all kind of genres, will be handed out at a gala event on Nov. 18, where Alora and her family will join hundreds of others for a celebration that includes a red carpet and all the awards-show trimmings.