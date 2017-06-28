39 Days of July takes over downtown Duncan

Winter was long this year, but so is July.

Intercultural Day is always a colourful and popular event during the 39 Days of July in downtown Duncan. (Citizen file)

The 39 Days of July, part of Cowichan Summer Festival 2017 in downtown Duncan is back, running from June 30 to Aug. 7.

These special days include a wide variety of “free to the public” musical treats, offered in a festival atmosphere in downtown Duncan.

Most, but not all, of the events are held on the MNP Stage at Charles Hoey Memorial Park, every Monday to Friday, from noon until 8 p.m.

That means hourly showcases by local talent at Lunch in the Park shows at noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

And, later in the day, there’s even more.

Showcase Mondays feature shows at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 7 p.m. with touring and local musicians “scheduled to keep your attention,” according to 39 Days stalwart, Longevity John Falkner.

Next there’s Blues on Tuesdays. At 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. there’s blues in profusion.

Specialty Thursdays feature noteworthy touring acts at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Fun Fridays are programed to bring on the weekend, with shows at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Student/teacher showcases are held at 3 p.m. on weekdays at the park, offering local dance and music teachers the chance to bring their students to the stage.

For the Love of Words, on Tuesdays at 4 p.m., gathers together those who appreciate the flow of words, with guest hosts.

History Talks, on Wednesdays and Fridays, starting at 4 p.m., gives various characters and community organizations the chance to take to the stage and pass on their local knowledge.

Open Mic, on Tuesdays, starting at 5 p.m., offers a chance to the many singers, songwriters, and musicians who would like enough stage time for three or four songs only.

Sociable Saturdays offer lots of weekend fun from 11 a.m. till 8 p.m.

Starting with Zumba, followed by roots folk and lots of showcase programming throughout the day and into the evening, there’s lots for an enjoyable time at the park.

“Event Sundays” truly means events on Sundays.

From 11 a.m. till 3 p.m. during The 39 Days, there’s something extra special going on every Sunday.

Elders’ Day, Children’s Day, Gospel Music Day, Intercultural Day, Country Music Appreciation Day, and even “The First Day of the 151st Year of Confederation”: all celebrate different aspects of our community.

Concerts, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. complete these special Sundays.

There are also some special events in Duncan City Square.

Every Wednesday evening during the festival why not go “walkabout” in town before bringing your lawnchair to hear superb musical entertainment on the City Square stage?

Supersoul Thursdays is a night dedicated to connecting with your higher self. These evenings feature yoga in the square, starting at 7 p.m. but there’s more as well, including a drum circle, kirtan chanting, asana posture practice, and yoga dance.

Ending The First Day of the 151st Year of Confederation on Sunday July 2, you can enjoy a lively show from PIGS, arguably Canada’s best Pink Floyd tribute band.

Winding up Downtown Duncan Day on Saturday July 15, The Great Divide, a tribute to The Band, takes the big stage at 8 p.m.

A special multi-denominational worship event is scheduled for Sunday, July 16 starting at 7 p.m., as 10 local churches are gathering in a public space to give worship as one force.

The 50-member Los Angeles Children’s Chorus is set to appear on Saturday, July 22, at 4 p.m. for a 50-minute set.