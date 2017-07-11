PIGS, a Pink Floyd Tribute Band, perform to kick of the 39 Days of July on Duncan City Square stage. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

39 Days of July kicks into high gear

This week sees the opening of Duncan Has Talent

Duncan’s City Square was packed on Sunday night, July 2, as The 39 Days of July festival rounded out the Canada Day weekend with a show by PIGS, the Pink Floyd tribute band.

Their super guitar licks and familiar songs like ‘Another Brick in the Wall’ soon had the crowd grooving along, despite a roaring wind blowing through town at show time.

•••

In other 39 Days news, this week sees the opening of Duncan Has Talent, with the crowd-pleasing dance competition final scheduled for 5 p.m. on Friday, July 14 on the MNP Stage at Charles Hoey Park.

Five on a String, a bluegrass band from Vancouver starts its Valley stand with a performance at City Square on Wednesday, July 12 (tonight) starting at 7:30 p.m.

At Charles Hoey Park, on Thursday evening, July 13, listen to Filippo Gambetta and Emilyn Stam: an Italian accordion player and a Canadian fiddler/keyboardist starting at 7 p.m.

On Friday evening, following Duncan Has Talent, you can hear Paul Ruszel at 6 p.m. at the park, followed at 7 p.m. by Monte Nordstrom and the Providers. Monte is a stalwart on the Valley entertainment scene, and he’s bringing a great group of musical friends to entertain you at this free show.

Bring your lawnchairs and enjoy the shows.

