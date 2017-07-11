39 Days of July kicks into high gear

This week sees the opening of Duncan Has Talent

PIGS, a Pink Floyd Tribute Band, perform to kick of the 39 Days of July on Duncan City Square stage. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Duncan’s City Square was packed on Sunday night, July 2, as The 39 Days of July festival rounded out the Canada Day weekend with a show by PIGS, the Pink Floyd tribute band.

Their super guitar licks and familiar songs like ‘Another Brick in the Wall’ soon had the crowd grooving along, despite a roaring wind blowing through town at show time.

In other 39 Days news, this week sees the opening of Duncan Has Talent, with the crowd-pleasing dance competition final scheduled for 5 p.m. on Friday, July 14 on the MNP Stage at Charles Hoey Park.

Five on a String, a bluegrass band from Vancouver starts its Valley stand with a performance at City Square on Wednesday, July 12 (tonight) starting at 7:30 p.m.

At Charles Hoey Park, on Thursday evening, July 13, listen to Filippo Gambetta and Emilyn Stam: an Italian accordion player and a Canadian fiddler/keyboardist starting at 7 p.m.

On Friday evening, following Duncan Has Talent, you can hear Paul Ruszel at 6 p.m. at the park, followed at 7 p.m. by Monte Nordstrom and the Providers. Monte is a stalwart on the Valley entertainment scene, and he’s bringing a great group of musical friends to entertain you at this free show.

Bring your lawnchairs and enjoy the shows.