You can help carve Canada’s 150 years of history in Duncan

Join carver Tom Hunt and help create part of the totem that will commemorate Canada’s 150th birthday.

Carver Tom Hunt carves part of the totem that will commemorate Canada’s 150th birthday.

Join artist Tom Hunt and carve a piece of Duncan’s newest totem pole, which will commemorate Canada’s 150th birthday.

You can even take a piece of the totem pole home with you.

You’ll find him and the pole on the Cowichan Spirit Stage right beside the rail car next to the parking lot at Charles Hoey Park from 10 a.m. to noon and again from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on July 26, 27, 28 and 29 and again on Aug. 2, 3 and 4.

It’s all part of a special Canada 150 project funded by the City of Duncan and the Government of Canada.

Take the kids. This is a great chance for your family to be part of history.