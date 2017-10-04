VIDEO:Dance opens full season of events at Lake Cowichan 50 Plus Activity Centre

Next up at the Centre is a dinner Oct. 14 and a Halloween Masquerade Dance on Oct. 28. Be there.

An enthusiastic crowd enjoy a night of music and dancing at the Lake Cowichan 50 Plus Activity Centre on Saturday, Sept. 30. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

There was plenty of excitement at the 50 Plus Activity Centre in Lake Cowichan Saturday, Sept. 30 as they kicked off their new season with a Welcome Back Fall Dance.

Music for the evening came from the Lake Cowichan Tenors, the Canadian Suite Duo, and the Goodtime Boys and volunteer cooks Tom Murchie, who made a mean chili, and Dawn Brown, who made two different quiches, stepped up for the evening, along with a lot of volunteers, who decorated the place and organized the fun event.

Next up at the Centre is a Thanksgiving Potluck Banquet on Saturday, Oct. 14, followed on Saturday, Oct. 28 by a Halloween Masquerade Dance for 19 years and older featuring music by Jan Matthews.

Don’t forget that lunches are served at the centre now Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

The menu varies but includes soup, sandwich, coffee or tea, and dessert, all for $8 to $12.

Activities are held at the Centre on Renfrew Street every weekday.

Here’s the lineup:

Monday: 7 a.m. early pool or games; 9:30 a.m. tai chi exercises; 10:30 a.m. euchre; 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. canasta, and 6 p.m. Rivernotes choir.

Tuesday: 7 a.m. early pool or games; 12:15 p.m. beginners’ bridge.

Wednesday: 7 a.m. early pool or games; 9:30 a.m. tai chi exercises; 9:30 a.m. carpet bowling; 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. (G.A.S.) bowling.

Thursday: 7 a.m. early pool or games and craft group; 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. dancing; 7 p.m. private meeting.

Friday, 7 a.m. early pool or games; 9:30 a.m. tai chi exercises; 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. crib; 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. canasta; 7 p.m. bridge.