VIDEO:Dance opens full season of events at Lake Cowichan 50 Plus Activity Centre

An enthusiastic crowd enjoy a night of music and dancing at the Lake Cowichan 50 Plus Activity Centre on Saturday, Sept. 30. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Dance opens full season of events at Lake Cowichan 50 Plus Activity Centre

Next up at the Centre is a dinner Oct. 14 and a Halloween Masquerade Dance on Oct. 28. Be there.

There was plenty of excitement at the 50 Plus Activity Centre in Lake Cowichan Saturday, Sept. 30 as they kicked off their new season with a Welcome Back Fall Dance.

Music for the evening came from the Lake Cowichan Tenors, the Canadian Suite Duo, and the Goodtime Boys and volunteer cooks Tom Murchie, who made a mean chili, and Dawn Brown, who made two different quiches, stepped up for the evening, along with a lot of volunteers, who decorated the place and organized the fun event.

Next up at the Centre is a Thanksgiving Potluck Banquet on Saturday, Oct. 14, followed on Saturday, Oct. 28 by a Halloween Masquerade Dance for 19 years and older featuring music by Jan Matthews.

Don’t forget that lunches are served at the centre now Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

The menu varies but includes soup, sandwich, coffee or tea, and dessert, all for $8 to $12.

Activities are held at the Centre on Renfrew Street every weekday.

Here’s the lineup:

Monday: 7 a.m. early pool or games; 9:30 a.m. tai chi exercises; 10:30 a.m. euchre; 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. canasta, and 6 p.m. Rivernotes choir.

Tuesday: 7 a.m. early pool or games; 12:15 p.m. beginners’ bridge.

Wednesday: 7 a.m. early pool or games; 9:30 a.m. tai chi exercises; 9:30 a.m. carpet bowling; 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. (G.A.S.) bowling.

Thursday: 7 a.m. early pool or games and craft group; 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. dancing; 7 p.m. private meeting.

Friday, 7 a.m. early pool or games; 9:30 a.m. tai chi exercises; 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. crib; 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. canasta; 7 p.m. bridge.

