With exuberant folk music, dancing, and zumba, Intercultural Day is fun for all

Cultures mix as the Cowichan International Folk Dancers teach simple dance steps for all to enjoy. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

“Getting to know you” is the spirit of Intercultural Day at The 39 Days of July.

The Cowichan Valley International Folk Dancers started off the day by teaching everyone some simple folk dances and then enjoying them with music.

They were followed by the exuberant music and dancing of Latin America with Fiesta Latina, Syrian drumming with Zeiad and Michael, Norwegian dancing, and Zumba with Roz, so there were lots of chances to kick up your heels, international style.