VIDEO: Honeymoon Bay Day is midsummer family fun

A parade, games, fun, Idol auditions, and even a movie: there’s lots to like at Honeymoon Bay Day.

The Honeymoon Bay Days parade may not be long but it’s still lots of fun. (Gazette file)

Honeymoon Bay Day on Saturday, July 15 offers fun for all ages.

Join the Honeymoon Bay Community Society, Cowichan Lake Recreation, the Honeymoon Bay Fire Department, and Island Savings Credit Union for this family event, featuring a pancake breakfast starting at 8 a.m., followed by a parade that marshals on March Road at 10 a.m. and starts at 11 a.m., going through the community to the Honeymoon Bay Hall.

Up by the hall you can find a show ‘n’ shine car show, live entertainment by the Canadian Suite Duo, games for kids, crafts, physical literacy, and face painting for kids, and a barbecue concession for lunch.

Later, from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., there’s the second round of auditions for the Cowichan Lake Idol contest.

Young people from around the Lake area can win the chance to perform on the Flats Stage at Sunfest as well as the honour of being declared Cowichan Lake Idol. First, second, and third place performers will get to sing at Laketown Ranch on Sunday, Aug. 6 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

And, finally, there is Family Movie Night at the hall, featuring A Dog’s Purpose. Doors open for that at 6:30 p.m. with the movie starting at 7 p.m.

Admission is free so bring the whole family.