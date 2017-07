Ten Valley churches get together for a special evening of worship at Duncan City Square.

Singing together is one of the ways the worshippers share the celebration. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

The 39 Days of July’s interdenominational worship service gathered members from 10 Valley churches to enjoy fellowship July 16.

Under the leadership and encouragement of Jason Horn, the crowd sang songs and witnessed together.

Last time the service was held during the day, but this year, organizers decided to try it at night to avoid the heat. Of course, it turned out to be a cool day, but everyone just put on their jackets and brought their chairs anyway.