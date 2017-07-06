VIDEO: Cowichan Valley artists open studios in Visions Tour this weekend

It’s time to take the Visions tour and see what’s been inspiring our Valley artists in the past year.

The Cowichan Valley offers considerable inspiration to artists like Catherine Taron, as seen in her work, The Somenos Garry Oak Preserve. See the works of many artists on the self-guided Visions studio tour this weekend. (submitted)

Visions Art Studio Tour 2017 kicks off today (Friday, July 7) and continues Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Visions artists and artisans invite the public to visit their studios during the tour.

But that doesn’t mean traipsing all over the Valley.

There are clusters of artists in a single studio; that means you can park the car and visit them all at once to see showings and demonstrations, and buy the works right there or make appointments to see more at a more convenient time.

The tour takes people through the Cowichan Valley to charming rural properties and gardens, impressive ocean-front locales and country roads they have never before seen and will never forget.

This year’s artists include jewelry artists, potters, a woodturner, painters, a glass blower, and more.

Printmaker Beverlee McLeod is hosting a big group, including another printmaker , a multi-disciplinary artist, a photographer/printmaker, and a painter.

All these artists’ studios are open year round, some by appointment, but during the Studio Tour all Visions artists taking part in the tour will have their studios open at the same time to present their newest works.

You can be among the first to view, enjoy, browse and shop.

Download the map and brochure for the 2017 tour at visionsarttour.ca