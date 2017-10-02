VIDEO: Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock returns to Cowichan Valley Tuesday

The 20th annual Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock cycle tour of Vancouver Island will hit Cowichan Tuesday morning, Oct. 3 with a visit in Chemainus and remain in the Valley until Wednesday morning, Oct. 4 when the group of enthusiastic bike riders will head out to tackle the Malahat.

The police and media riders will be at the Chemainus Legion at 9775 Chemainus Rd. from 8:17 a.m. to 9 a.m. for a community breakfast, then they ride to Chemainus Elementary School, arriving at 9:05 and leaving at 9:18.

Next is the long ride from Chemainus to Lake Cowichan School, where they plan to arrive at 10:41 and leave at 11:11 a.m., stopping for about half an hour for this community celebration. They will ride to Palsson Elementary and stay there until 11:23 a.m., stopping at the firehall on the way out of Lake Cowichan on their way to Duncan.

The Tour de Rock arrives at Drinkwater Elementary School at 6236 Lane Rd. at 12:42 p.m., leaving at 12:55 to head to Tansor Elementary at 3594 Auchinachie Rd. for a short visit.

Then they will be at Queen Margaret’s School from 1:21 to 1:35 p.m. and Maple Bay Elementary from 1:55 to 2:08 p.m.

Their final outdoor appearance in Duncan is at Beverly Corners, where they will be from 2:24 to 2:49 p.m.

A special dinner has been planned at Mellor Hall at the Cowichan Exhibition Grounds starting at 6 p.m.

The riders will stay overnight at Shawnigan Lake School, getting up early Wednesday morning, Oct. 4 for a breakfast at Boston Pizza at 5845 Trans Canada Hwy. in Duncan starting at 7:15 a.m.

Then they head south, arriving at Shawnigan Lake School at 8:38 a.m. and leaving at 9 a.m. before stopping at Frances Kelsey Secondary School on the way out from 9:15 to 9:30 a.m.

The Cops for Cancer plan to visit Mill Bay Centre from 9:33 to 9:48 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4.

Local area people, school kids, members of service groups, and families who have been helped by the cancer awareness and fundraising campaign turn out in numbers at the many stops, giving donations and cheering on the intrepid riders, who come from police detachments all up and down Vancouver Island.

The money raised goes to help fund Camp Goodtimes, a camp that allows young people with cancer the chance to enjoy camp just like other kids do.

Their final Cowichan Valley stop is a rest at Spectacle Lake from 10:38 to 10:53 a.m. Then it’s southward all the way towards Langford, Sooke, Esquimalt, and Victoria.