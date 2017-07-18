VIDEO AND PHOTOS: Downtown Duncan celebrates at the Grande Parade

Hundreds lined the parade route through Duncan as the annual Duncan Day Parade wound its way down the city streets on Saturday, July 15.

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

The colour guard strides along the parade route. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Duncan firefighters were represented with a truck. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

The Shriners are always a parade stalwart. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

North Cowichan sent a fire truck to join the fun. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

The Air Cadet band provided music as they marched. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Nanaimo-North Cowichan MLA Doug Routley was on two wheels. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

The Clements Centre recalled the 1960s. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Members of the Cowichan Bulldogs junior bantam football team hoist the Dogwood Bowl that they won at the end of the recent spring season. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Adagé dance studio had fun. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Cowichan Pride was a colourful presence. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Carlson’s School of Dance was well-represented. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Carlson’s School of Dance was well-represented. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Cowichan Search and Rescue were hard to miss. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Cowichan Search and Rescue were hard to miss. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Anything Goes at the Cowichan Theatre. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Bike Words was the head of the dragon. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

The O’Briens dance crew were there. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Celtic Rhythms were there. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)