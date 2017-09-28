Try your hand at silk scarf painting on Polka Dot tour in Chemainus

Visitors to Lorraine Taylor’s place during the Polka Dot Trail tour at 2951 Pine St. in Chemainus will receive a unique experience.
Taylor has a silk scarf at the ready for people to give it their own unique colour perspective.
“Everybody chooses different colours and does it all in different ways,” she noted from past tours.
Taylor has been on the self-guided tour since its inception. This will be the fourth year for the Polka Dot Trail running Sept. 29 to Oct. 1.
People are always somewhat apprehensive at first about being a participant rather than a spectator, but it always works out well — much to Taylor’s delight.
She’ll have her good friend Carol Sowerby, a photographer from Thetis Island, as a guest artist.
“She’s been my friend for years,” pointed out Taylor. “She’s a great photographer.”
There will be a display of her work in the living room area.
Sowerby’s images are wakeful and calm, but also mysterious, pleasing and surprising. She does beautiful prints, cards and books.
Taylor found her calling in silk scarf painting seven years ago.
“I learned it from someone else in Chemainus,” she explained. “There are not very many silk painters in B.C.”
And there’s quite a difference from the traditional form of painting. “It’s not like paint, I can’t paint,” noted Taylor.
Taylor’s colourful works also include a type of jewelry made from the scarves and can be seen at Rainforest Arts in Chemainus and Imagine That! in Duncan.
She likes to experiment herself to make every scarf unique.
“The next one is never like the last one in technique,” Taylor pointed out.