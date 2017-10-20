Tofino’s Mia Daniels will find out if she’s won a Salt Spring National Art Prize on Saturday night. (Photo - Salt Spring National Art Prize)

Tofino artist a finalist for Salt Spring National Art Prize

Daniels’ piece ‘Unititled (Coffee Cup)’ was selected from over 2,000 submissions.

Tofino artist Mia Daniels’ ‘Unititled (Coffee Cup)’ is in the running for a Salt Spring National Art Prize.

The Prize’s finalist list explains Daniels work as, “Derived from a flattened disposable coffee cup collected from the city-street, shape-abstraction is used to explore relational systems, flexible and hybrid structures. The vessel is framed as an expandable object: a ubiquitous cultural remnant embedded with the potential for many kinds of understanding – transversal subjectivities and multiple world-views imagined and re-configured.”

Daniels is one of 49 finalists whose work is on display at Salt Spring island’s Mahon Hall after being selected by an independent, blind jury from over 2,000 submissions the awards’ received across Canada, according to a SSNAP media release.

“The Salt Spring National Art Prize is one of the largest visual arts competitions in the country,” the release states. “In this second year, SSNAP is offering $30,000 in awards, as chosen by an independent jury from across Canada. This exciting endeavour is an initiative of the Salt Spring Arts Council SSAC, which represents the Arts for Salt Spring Island, one of Canada’s premier arts communities.”

Winners will be announced at a Gala Awards celebration Saturday night at 8 p.m.

Eight awards are up for grabs with the top prize being the Joan McConnell Award, which carries a $17,000 cash-prize as well as an artist residency on Salt Spring Island. Three Juror’s Choice Awards totaling $6,000, three People’s Choise Awards totalling $6,000 and an ASA award for outstanding Salt Spring artist will also be dished out.

More information about the awards can be found at saltspringartprize.ca.

Previous story
Column: Happiness is different when we’re older

Just Posted

Column: Happiness is different when we’re older

As we age, happiness tends to increase versus middle aged adulthood.

LIST: TOP 5 favourite things about fall in Cowichan

What are your favourites?

New water-use plan to be developed for Cowichan watershed

Public meeting to held on Oct. 23

RCMP honour their own and one Cowichan civilian for heroic acts

Awards ceremony held in Victoria on Oct. 5

Another multi-unit housing development proposed for North Cowichan

Numerous housing developments now on the table in municipality

The Digital Hallway offers parents and students fresh insights on the good side of social media

Taking easily to new devices doesn’t mean kids know how to use them beneficially.

Man steals police car, goes for a ‘slow’ ride

Mission RCMP say the motive of the theft is unknown

Dodgers punch ticket to World Series

This will be the first time the Los Angles Dodgers have made it to the World Series since 1988.

Column: Agriculture edition a labour of love

I grew up on Saltspring Island where we had a small farm with goats and chickens

Coming up in Cowichan: Business Showcase to Home Expo; gala fundraiser to remembrance contest

Get inspired at the 24th Cowichan Fall Home Show The weekend of… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Celebrating the Cowichan as a heritage river

With kayaking, beadmaking, searching for fish, and listening to music, it was a day to remember.

Cowichan Coffee Time: River celebration, Trivia Challenge, Growing Together

• Cowichan Tribes and the Cowichan Stewardship Roundtable hosted a celebration event… Continue reading

Surf group winning the war on plastic bags

The Tofino Co-op will no longer provide plastic bags, following in the footsteps of the Ucluelet location that already made the change earlier this year.

All three victims identified in Fernie arena ammonia leak

Wayne Hornquist and Lloyd Smith were from Fernie and Jason Podloski from Turner Valley, Alta

Most Read