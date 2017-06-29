TimberWest holding photo contest

Camping fans can now send in photos of their experiences and have a chance to win a prize from TimberWest. (Gazette file)

The TimberWest Campsite Photo Contest opens Saturday, and is for all camping enthusiasts spending time in the great outdoors in celebration of Canada’s 150th anniversary.

Individuals are encouraged to share their favourite family-friendly camping photos by tagging @TimberWestForestCorp on Facebook for a chance to win one of two 14-day camping passes to any of the eight TimberWest camping sites, the corporation announced this week.

“Vancouver Island offers some spectacular camping opportunities,” says Jeff Zweig, president and CEO TimberWest. “This photo contest is about celebrating our natural environment, and capturing those images during Canada’s 150th birthday. We have eight public campsites on beautiful lakefronts available for a great vacation with friends and family.”

The contest runs from Saturday, July 1 to Monday, Aug. 21. For full details about the TimberWest Campsite Photo Contest, or for campsite booking information, visit TimberWest’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/TimberWestForestCorp

Timberwest campsites include the Caycuse campsite and the Heather campsite in the Cowichan Lake area.