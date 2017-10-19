The Digital Hallway offers parents and students fresh insights on the good side of social media

Taking easily to new devices doesn’t mean kids know how to use them beneficially.

There are many positive aspects to social media but young people may need direction to find them. (Submitted)

A special presentation on Monday, Oct. 23 at the Quamichan campus of Cowichan Secondary School aims to educate parents, tweens, teens, and teachers on the positive and effective use of social media.

If you feel the world of apps and digital technologies is leaving you behind, this is the place to be as Sean Smith, AKA ThatSocialMediaGuy, presents The Digital Hallway.

“We gave them the tools and the platforms. Isn’t it time we taught them how to use them the right way?” he asks. Check out his website at https://thedigitalhallway.ca/

Tickets are free, but you must sign up as space is limited. Sign up at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-digital-hallway-presenter-sean-smith-tickets-38776164552

This event is organized by Cowichan Secondary School PAC, supported by CSS PAC and the District PAC.

Smith says his program deals with social media, “the fastest growing communications tool in human history. It has connected the world in a way that no other form of communication ever has…and we have only tapped the surface of its potential.”

Yet with all of this opportunity and conversation, we still do not teach our youth about it.

He says, “For the most part, we accept the fact that the current (and future) generations, the ‘Digital Natives’, will simply know how it works as soon as they pick it up for the first time. To a point, this is true. The curious mind of a child will explore how something works to see what it is capable of doing, finding the things that capture their minds and imaginations and running with it until something new gains their attention.”

There have been many stories in recent years about the possible dangers of leaving this to chance, though.

From online bullying to dealing with online predators to sexting and porn: young people are facing a lot of challenged.

Note: Cowichan Secondary School students will be experiencing the Digital Hallway presentation on the same day as the parents seminar.