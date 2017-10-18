The Digital Hallway offers fresh insights into social media

A special presentation on Monday, Oct. 23 at the Quamichan campus of Cowichan Secondary School aims to educate parents, tweens, teens, and teachers on the positive and effective use of social media.
If you feel the world of apps and digital technologies is leaving you behind, this is the place to be as Sean Smith AKA ThatSocialMediaGuy presents The Digital Hallway.
“We gave them the tools and the platforms. Isn’t it time we taught them how to use them the right way?” he asks.
Tickets are free, but you must sign up as space is limited.
Sign up at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-digital-hallway-presenter-sean-smith -tickets-38776164552
Smith says, “For the most part, we accept the fact that the current (and future) generations, the ‘Digital Natives’, will simply know how it works as soon as they pick it up for the first time. ”
There have been many stories in recent years about the possible dangers of leaving this to chance, though.