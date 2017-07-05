Summer Reading Club offering free children’s events

Just because school’s over doesn’t mean the books need to get put back on the shelves. There’s an event almost every Saturday from July 4 through August 22 at the Cowichan Lake library.

The children’s Summer Reading Club’s launch party kicks off the season-long event on July 8.

“Help us celebrate the start of Summer Reading Club,” said librarian Monica Finn. “Register, sing, visit with some local raptors from The Raptor Centre in Duncan, and then build your own treat to eat while listening to music.”

The event will run outdoors from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. weather permitting.

Become a paleontologist to dig for dinosaur bones and determine when and how the dinosaurs lived on July 15. That’s Dynamic Dinos day at the library.

“Students will also make a fossil footprint to take home,” Finn said. “This UVic Science outreach program introduces paleontology, fossils, and taxonomy.”

The free event is geared towards children aged four to nine and runs from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Call or drop by to register.

July 15 is also Science in Arts day.

“Scientists can be artists too,” Finn said. “Get creative with this UVic Science outreach program and make pendulum art, learn about chromatography, or make a replica of a virus.”

This free event is ideal for kids ages four to 12 and runs from 2:15 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. Swing by or call the library to register.

On July 22 youth will spend their time colouring the secret garden mural.

“Let your imagination soar and see what you can contribute to our fantastical garden,” Finn said. The free event begins at 2 p.m. and runs only about a half an hour, so don’t be late.

A scavenger hunt on July 29 rounds out the months’ Summer Reading Club activities at the library.

“Join us for a wild scavenger hunt. Once completed, fill out a draw slip at the library for your chance to win a prize,” Finn said. “If you don’t finish today, take the hunt with you to your backyard, local park, or other outdoor space. Get in touch with where you live.”

The event runs from 2-2:30 p.m.

Don’t feel left out teens. There’s something for you too. Register for the teen summer challenges at virltsc.ca now.